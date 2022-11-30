Report: California gun data breach was unintentional

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s breach of personal information for hundreds of thousands of gun owners earlier this year was the result of poor training and lack of technical expertise. A report released Wednesday by the California Department of Justice found the breach was not intentional. Investigators said names, addresses and birthdays of 192,000 people who applied for concealed carry permits were downloaded 2,734 times over a roughly 12-hour period in late June. Attorney General Rob Bonta called the exposure a breach of trust and the state would adopt investigators’ recommendations. California Rifle & Pistol Association President Chuck Michel says the report has gaps and unanswered questions.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.