Palestinian man killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian officials say Israeli troops have shot and killed a Palestinian man during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank as a recent spike in deadly violence shows no signs of slowing. The Israeli army says it entered the village of Yabad in the northern West Bank on Wednesday to arrest a wanted militant. It says troops opened fire after local militants shot at them and lobbed explosives. It arrested the militant and confiscated an automatic weapon and some $15,000 in cash. The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed one death but gave no further details. Yabad is located near Jenin, a stronghold of Palestinian militants where the Israeli army has conducted near-daily arrest raids for months.

