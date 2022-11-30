Israeli army unit linked to American’s death exits West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has temporarily removed a unit of ultra-Orthodox soldiers out of the occupied West Bank following the death of a 78-year-old Palestinian-American man who had been detained by its soldiers. The army says the “Netzah Yehuda” Battalion will be moved to the Golan Heights, along Israel’s northern front with Syria, by the end of the year. Wednesday’s announcement made no mention of the death of Omar Assad, who died handcuffed and blindfolded while detained by Israeli soldiers early this year. Instead, it said the decision “was made out of a desire to diversify their operational deployment in multiple areas.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.