Defense rests, closings next at Harvey Weinstein rape trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harvey Weinstein’s defense team has rested its case and closing arguments will soon begin at the Los Angeles rape trial of the former movie magnate. Weinstein’s lawyers called six witness as they sought to cast doubt on the accounts of the women who have accused Weinstein of raping or sexually assaulting them. Prosecutors are set to begin their closing arguments Wednesday. They will make one last push to convince jurors that Weinstein raped or sexually assaulted four women. Defense lawyers are set to give their closing arguments Thursday. They will attempt to convince jurors that the sexual acts were in some cases consensual and others didn’t happen at all.

