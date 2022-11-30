American cheese on White House state dinner menu for France

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says Thursday’s state dinner for the president of France is meant to highlight the ties that bind the United States and its oldest ally. First lady Jill Biden and White House staff previewed the arrangements on Wednesday. Maine lobster poached in butter, beef with shallot marmalade and a trio of American cheeses are on the menu. Dessert is orange chiffon cake, with roasted pears and creme fraiche ice cream. A glitzy White House state dinner is a high diplomatic honor reserved for the closest U.S. allies. Thursday’s affair will be the first one of the Biden administration.

