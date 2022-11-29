Records: Bullet found near 2 teens’ bodies came from suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Court documents released by an Indiana judge say an unspent bullet found between the bodies of two teenage girls slain in 2017 “had been cycled through” a pistol owned by the suspect in their deaths. Documents related to 50-year-old Richard Matthew Allen’s arrest in the 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams were sealed last month at the request of the local prosecutor. The redacted probable cause affidavit released Tuesday states that investigators seized Allen’s pistol during an Oct. 13 search of his home in Delphi. Allen is charged with two counts of murder.

By ARLEIGH RODGERS and RICK CALLAHAN Associated Press/Report for America

