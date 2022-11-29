Prosecutor suspended by DeSantis testifies as lawsuit begins

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida prosecutor suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis opened his federal civil trial against the governor by alleging that his removal was based on his personal political positions on abortion and transgender rights. Andrew Warren, a Democrat suspended from his twice-elected post as state attorney in Hillsborough County, sued DeSantis seeking his reinstatement. The trial began Tuesday. DeSantis suspended Warren over the prosecutor’s signing of statements that said he would not pursue criminal charges against seekers or providers of abortion or gender transition treatments, as well as policies about not charging people with certain minor crimes.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.