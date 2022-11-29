Iran releases soccer player ahead of match against US

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian authorities say a former member of the national soccer team arrested last week over his criticism of the government has been released on bail. Tuesday’s announcement came hours before Iran was set to play the U.S. at the World Cup in a match that authorities are heavily promoting as they grapple with nationwide protests that are well into their third month. Voria Ghafouri was arrested last week for “insulting the national soccer team and propagandizing against the government,” according to state-linked media. Ghafouri, who was not chosen to go to this year’s World Cup, has been an outspoken critic of Iranian authorities throughout his career and has expressed support for the latest protests.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.