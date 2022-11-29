Court says Trump aide Meadows must testify in election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court says former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows must testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. The state high court on Tuesday affirmed a lower court ruling ordering Meadows, a former Republican congressman, to appear before the panel. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is leading the investigation and says Meadows is an important witness.

