1/6 panel to interview ex-Secret Service agent Tony Ornato

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is expected to interview former Secret Service agent Tony Ornato on Tuesday about Donald Trump’s actions on the day of the insurrection. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about closed-door depositions. This will be the third time the panel has interviewed Ornato. Former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified over the summer about a conversation she had with Ornato on Jan. 6, in which he recalled to her how Trump had lashed out and grabbed at the steering wheel of the presidential SUV when the Secret Service refused to let him go to the Capitol that day.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.