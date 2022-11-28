Talks begin on disarmament of rebel groups in eastern Congo

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The third round of Congo peace talks facilitated by the East Africa regional bloc has begun in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, with a plan to discuss reforms that will facilitate disarmament of rebel groups. The Kenyan and Burundian presidents attended the opening session in person Monday, while the presidents of Congo, Rwanda and Uganda attended virtually. The leaders reiterated their commitment to support and ensure lasting peace in Congo. The East Africa regional bloc secretary general said some of the rebel groups were present for Monday’s talks, but did not specify which ones.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.