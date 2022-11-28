Oregon lawmakers lift security measure imposed on senator

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon Senate panel has rescinded the security measure it imposed on state Sen. Brian Boquist after he made threatening statements during an acrimonious 2019 legislative session, in a case that centers on free speech. Since July 2019, Boquist has been required to give 12 hours notice before coming to the Oregon State Capitol, in order to give the state police time to bolster their security. Boquist maintained in a lawsuit that this measure violates his free speech rights as an elected official. In a ruling last April, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.