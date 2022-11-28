Landmark trial over Arkansas youth gender care ban resumes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The landmark trial over Arkansas’ ban on gender-affirming care for children has resumed. A psychiatrist was called to the stand by the state on Monday as it defended its ban on doctors providing gender-affirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under the age of 18. A federal judge last year temporarily blocked the law, which also would have banned doctors from referring patients elsewhere for such care. The psychiatrist who testified Monday criticized the use of such care for trans youth, but also said he was concerned about the impacts of the law cutting off treatments for some children.

