Court: Cop who shot Castile wrongly denied teaching license

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals says a state board must reconsider its rejection of a substitute teaching license for the former police officer who shot and killed Philando Castile in 2016. Jeronimo Yanez applied to be a substitute teacher in 2020, but his application was denied based on “immoral character or conduct.” The appeals court ruled Monday that this reason was unconstitutionally vague and the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board must reconsider — focusing narrowly on whether Yanez’s conduct makes him unfit to teach. Messages left with Yanez’s attorney and with the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board were not immediately returned.

