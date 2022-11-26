Venezuela’s gov, opponents resume talks; US eases sanction
By REGINA GARCIA CANO
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Venezuela’s government and its opposition have agreed to create a U.N.-managed fund to finance health, food and education programs for the poor, while the Biden administration eased some oil sanctions on the country in an effort to boost the newly restarted talks between the sides. The agreement signed Saturday in Mexico City by representatives of President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition marked the resumption of long-stalled negotiations meant to find a common path out of their country’s complex crisis. The U.S. government, in response, agreed to allow oil giant Chevron to pump Venezuelan oil.