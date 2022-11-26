Venezuela’s gov, opponents resume talks; US eases sanction

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Venezuela’s government and its opposition have agreed to create a U.N.-managed fund to finance health, food and education programs for the poor, while the Biden administration eased some oil sanctions on the country in an effort to boost the newly restarted talks between the sides. The agreement signed Saturday in Mexico City by representatives of President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition marked the resumption of long-stalled negotiations meant to find a common path out of their country’s complex crisis. The U.S. government, in response, agreed to allow oil giant Chevron to pump Venezuelan oil.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.