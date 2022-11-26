Rugby star and ALS campaigner Doddie Weir dies at 52

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Former Scotland rugby player Doddie Weir has died at the age of 52. The Scottish Rugby Union announced Weir’s death on Saturday. He was diagnosed in 2016 with Lou Gehrig’s disease or ALS. Weir then led a widely praised campaign for more research into the disease, which is also known as motor neurone disease. The lock played 61 times for Scotland and was famed for his crunching tackles and thunderous carries. His family said the disease “took so much” from Weir “but never his spirit and determination.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.