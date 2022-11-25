Swedish activists sue state over its climate policies

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Hundreds of activists have marched through the Swedish capital to a court to file a lawsuit against the Swedish state for what they say is insufficient climate action. Among the participants Friday was the prominent Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. More than 600 young people under the age of 26 signed the 87-page document that is the basis for the lawsuit which was filed in the Stockholm District Court. They want the court to determine that the country has violated its citizen’s human rights with its climate policies.

