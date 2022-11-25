Nearly half a ton of cocaine seized in Albania, 10 arrested

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian authorities say they have seized 430 kilograms (1,000 pounds) of cocaine in a coordinated operation with neighboring Montenegro and other law enforcement international institutions. Albania’s corruption and organized crime squad said Friday that 10 Albanian nationals were arrested after the cocaine was found hidden in a shipment of some 24 tons of fertilizers. During Thursday’s operation, police also seized automatic rifles, ammunition and cash. The fertilizer was imported from Colombia in September, first stopping in Thessaloniki, Greece, and then being unloaded in Bar, Montenegro. From there it was transported overland with trucks to Albania, authorities said.

