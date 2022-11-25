Musk plans to relaunch Twitter premium service, again

LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk says that Twitter plans to relaunch its premium service that will offer different colored check marks to accounts next week. Friday’s announcement is the latest change to the social media platform that the billionaire Tesla CEO bought last month for $44 billion, coming a day after Musk said he would grant “amnesty” for suspended accounts. Twitter previously suspended the premium service, which which under Musk granted blue-check labels to anyone paying $8 a month, because of a wave of imposter accounts. In the latest version, Musk said companies will get a gold check, governments will get a gray check, and individuals, whether or not they’re celebrities, will get a blue check.

