EU nations work on rift over gas price cap as cold sets in

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations have not been able to surmount bitter disagreements in their struggle to effectively shield 450 million citizens from massive increases in their natural gas bills as cold weather sets in. An emergency meeting of energy ministers Thursday only shows how the energy crisis tied to Russia’s war in Ukraine has divided the 27-nation bloc in almost irreconcilable blocs. Energy ministers are trying to break a deadlock between nations that are demanding cheaper gas to ease household bills, including Greece, Spain, Belgium and France, and those like Germany and the Netherlands that are insisting a price cap could cut supplies.

