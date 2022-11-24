Crying Neymar injures ankle during Brazil’s World Cup win

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Brazil forward Neymar had ice taped to his ankle and was crying on the bench after being substituted in the team’s 2-0 win over Serbia at the World Cup. Neymar injured his right ankle in the second half and was substituted in the 79th minute. He was tackled hard a few times during the match and was limping and grimacing before having to leave the field. He was in tears on the bench as doctors began treating him in the final minutes of the game at Lusail Stadium. He pulled his shirt over his head as doctors taped ice around his foot.

