Pakistan PM to appoint new army chief amid political turmoil
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say Pakistan’s prime minister is poised to announce a new army chief amid lingering political turmoil. Wednesday’s news of premier Shahbaz Sharif’s plans came hours after the military sent a list of the six senior generals to fill outgoing Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa’s position, which will become vacant on Nov. 29. The announcement ended days of speculation about a deadlock between Sharif and the military over the appointment. Bajwa emerged as the country’s controversial army chief in April when former premier Imran Khan blamed him for playing role in his ouster.