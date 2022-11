STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden has arrested two people on suspicion of spying, including one for “gross illegal intelligence activities against Sweden and against a foreign power.” Sweden’s spy agency said a probe into the case “has been ongoing for some time,” leading to Tuesday’s arrests. It was not linked to two Iranian-born brothers who were been charged earlier this month in Sweden with aggravated espionage for allegedly spying for Russia.

