Pope ousts leadership of Caritas Internationalis charity

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has ousted the management of the Vatican’s vast, international charitable organization Caritas Internationalis after an external review found management and morale problems at its head office.A Vatican statement Tuesday stressed that the review found no evidence of financial mismanagement or sexual impropriety. But it said other issues did emerge, with “real deficiencies” found in management, “seriously prejudicing team spirit and staff morale.”Ousted was the chief executive of Caritas Internationalis, Aloysius John, who was elected in 2019. The changes don’t affect the leadership of any of the 162 national organizations that make up the Caritas global confederation.

