Polish leader briefs Russian pranksters posing as Macron

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russian comedians pretending to be the French president tricked the Polish president, Andrzej Duda, into giving them sensitive information after a missile exploded in eastern Poland last week. Duda’s office confirmed on Tuesday that he was put through to a person claiming to be France’s Emmanuel Macron last week. The office said it was one of many international calls that Duda received at a tense time on Nov. 15, just after a missile hit in eastern Poland, close to the border with Ukraine, killing two men. The office said that appropriate services are checking how the pranksters could have reached Duda, for the second time. In 2020 they talked to him posing as U.N. secretary-general.

