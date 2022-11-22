Grand Canyon park changes campground name that haunted tribe

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — The Indian Garden name assigned to a popular Grand Canyon campground has been changed out of respect for a Native American tribe that was displaced by the national park. The Havasupai Tribe and Grand Canyon National Park announced Monday that Indian Garden will be renamed Havasupai Gardens. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names gave unanimous approval this month to the request from the National Park Service on behalf of the tribe. Tribal officials say the name has had detrimental impacts on Havasupai families. The Havasupai reservation is known internationally for its towering blue-green waterfalls.

