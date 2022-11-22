Ex-Tennessee lawmaker pleads guilty to campaign cash scheme

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state senator accused of violating federal campaign finance laws has pleaded guilty to two charges after initially calling the case against him a political witch hunt. Former Republican state Sen. Brian Kelsey previously pleaded not guilty, but changed his plea Tuesday in front of a federal judge in the case related to his failed 2016 congressional campaign. The move came after his co-defendant, Nashville social club owner Joshua Smith, pleaded guilty last month to one count under a deal that requires him to “cooperate fully and truthfully” with federal authorities. In October 2021, a federal grand jury in Nashville indicted Kelsey and Smith, who owns The Standard club, on several counts each.

