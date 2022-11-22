Biden to continue family tradition of Nantucket Thanksgiving

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s family tradition of spending Thanksgiving on Nantucket may take on a more serious tone this year. Biden is mulling whether to run for reelection in 2024. The president and his family are expected to begin discussing another run over Thanksgiving. Biden and his family decided together that he should run for president in 2020. Biden and his wife, Jill, left Washington on Tuesday evening for the Massachusetts island. They will spend part of Thanksgiving Day calling members of the military to thank them for serving, then return to the White House on Sunday.

