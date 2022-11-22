AP fires reporter, reviews sourcing rules after Poland error

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press has fired a reporter and is reviewing its standards on the use of anonymous sourcing following a damaging error last week in a story about a fatal missile strike that killed two people in Poland. The AP dismissed national security reporter James LaPorta, deeming him primarily responsible for an erroneous report blaming Russia for a missile attack. The story is particularly sensitive given the involvement of a NATO nation. AP sent a message to all of its employees reminding them of company policies for use of these sources.

