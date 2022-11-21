Skip to Content
World Cup ticketing app problem delays fans at England-Iran

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Problems with FIFA’s mobile application for World Cup match tickets have delayed fans from getting into the stadium to watch England play Iran in the second game of the tournament. Hundreds of fans were lined up outside the Khalifa International Stadium less than an hour before the 4 p.m. kickoff in Doha. FIFA acknowledged “some spectators are currently experiencing an issue with accessing their tickets.” Fans were advised to check the inbox of the email account they used to register with the FIFA ticketing app.

