Tsunami warning as magnitude 7 quake strikes Solomon Islands

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck near the Solomon Islands on Tuesday afternoon, triggering a tsunami warning for nearby islands. There were no immediate reports of widespread damage or injuries. The quake’s epicenter was in the Pacific Ocean southwest of the capital, Honiara, according to the United States Geological Survey. Hazardous waves are possible for islands in the region, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said, but it advised there was no wider tsunami threat expected. It may produce waves of up to 3 feet above tide levels for the Solomon Islands, the center said, and smaller waves for the coasts of Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu.

