Prosecutor: DNA links now-dead man to 1978 slaying in Ohio

CINCINNATI (AP) — Prosecutors say DNA technology has been used to link the rape and murder of a University of Cincinnati student more than four decades ago to a now-deceased man who authorities suspect may also have been responsible for three earlier murders in Ohio. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters last week announced a posthumous indictment of Ralph Howell, who died in a 1985 auto accident, on aggravated murder and rape charges in the 1978 murder of 19-year-old Cheryl Thompson. Prosecutors said Howell is suspected in the deaths of three other women killed in Hamilton and Butler counties between 1976 and 1978 that display similar circumstances.

