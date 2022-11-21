New Mexico police: Planned attack led to university shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a University of New Mexico student conspired with two other students and a teenage girl to lure a visiting New Mexico State University basketball player onto campus, leading to a shootout that left the UNM student dead and the player wounded. The investigation of the weekend shooting continues Monday. New Mexico State Police say it is too early to say whether more charges will be filed. Authorities have arrested and charged the teen with aggravated battery and conspiracy. The shooting happened early Saturday in Albuquerque, hours before the scheduled tipoff of a basketball game between the rival schools. The game was postponed.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.