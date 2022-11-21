Japan nuclear watchdog considering extending reactor life

TOKYO (AP) — The head of Japan’s nuclear watchdog says regulators are considering revising a safety evaluation system to allow aging reactors to operate beyond the current 60-year limit, but that the move is aimed at preventing safety lapses and is not motivated by government efforts to increase use of nuclear power. The move has promoted mixed reactions from the public because of concerns over nuclear safety that rose sharply after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear plant disaster. Nuclear Regulation Authority Commissioner Shinya Yamanaka says its judgment in safety inspections is not affected by government policy. The government says Japan needs to consider all options in its energy mix, including nuclear, to curb emissions of greenhouse gases and secure a stable energy supply.

