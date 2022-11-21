Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes, including two each to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their third straight game by beating the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City. It was the fifth regular-season NFL game played in Mexico City and first since 2019. Technically a Cardinals home game, the festive, raucous announced crowd of 78,427 fans heavily favored the 49ers, roaring particularly loud when Kittle and Deebo Samuel scored on 39-yard touchdowns. San Francisco struggled early in the season but has won five of its last seven. The 49ers improved their record to 6-4, while the Cardinals fell to 4-7.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.