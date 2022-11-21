Earthquake shakes Indonesia’s Java island; at least 14 dead

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An earthquake has shaken Indonesia’s main island of Java, killing at least 14 people, damaging dozens of buildings and sending residents into the capital’s streets for safety. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 5.6 quake was centered in West Java province at a depth of 6 miles. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency says it killed at least 14 people and injured 17r others. Dozens of buildings were damaged, including an Islamic boarding school, a hospital and other public facilities. The quake was felt strongly in the greater Jakarta area. High rises in the capital swayed and some were evacuated.

