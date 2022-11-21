Amy Schneider wins a hard-fought ‘Jeopardy!’ tournament

NEW YORK (AP) — Amy Schneider, who won 40 games in a row on ‘Jeopardy!’, capped off her big year by winning the game show’s tournament of champions and a $250,000 prize. She won the third game of the best-of-seven tourney finals in a match televised on Monday. The writer from Oakland beat two fellow Californians. Contestant Andrew He had won two games in the finals and Sam Buttrey had won one. Schneider had a narrow lead over He going into the show’s final clue. They both answered correctly, but Schneider’s bigger bet pulled her over the top.

