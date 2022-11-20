Parts of NY dig out after potentially ‘historic’ snowfall

NEW YORK (AP) — Parts of New York are finally catching a break after a storm dumped snow for days on cities and towns east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Many businesses in the hardest-hit areas remained closed Sunday, but highways reopened and travel bans in many areas were lifted. Snow began falling Thursday in towns south of Buffalo. By Saturday, the National Weather Service recorded 77 inches in Orchard Park, home to the NFL’s Buffalo Bills. Multiday storms have brought bigger snowfall totals than that in the past, but the ferocity of Friday’s snowfall could threaten the state’s record for most snowfall in a 24 hour period, set in 1966.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

