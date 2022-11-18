Ringleaders in massive COVID fraud extradited to US

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles couple who fled to Europe after being convicted of running a ring that stole $18 million in coronavirus aid money have been extradited to the United States. Federal prosecutors say Richard Ayvazyan and Marietta Terabelian were returned Thursday from Montenegro to face prison. Prosecutors say the couple and six accomplices used phony businesses and stolen identities to apply for COVID-19 payroll and unemployment relief loans to fund a lavish lifestyle. They fled to Europe after their convictions last year. While on the run, Ayvazyan was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison while Terabelian got six years.

