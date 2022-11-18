Bullet holes found at building next to old German synagogue

BERLIN (AP) — Four bullet holes have been found in the door of a former rabbi’s residence that adjoins an old synagogue in the German city of Essen. A regional security official said Friday that a male suspect was being sought in what he called an attack. Police in the western city said they were alerted to the bullet holes by witnesses on Friday morning. They said that no one was hurt, there was no danger to the public and they were looking into the circumstances of what happened. Police said they had a video which may show a person firing at the door, but they couldn’t give more details because of the poor quality of the recording.

