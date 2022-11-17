Ticketmaster canceling next Taylor Swift concert ticket sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More bad news is coming from Ticketmaster for Swifties. Ticketmaster says it is canceling Friday’s planned sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets because it doesn’t haven’t enough inventory. The ticket seller couldn’t handle the millions of fans trying to buy tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour as the site crashed and leaving fans empty-handed. Ticketmaster says two million tickets for Swift’s 2023 tour were sold during presales on Tuesday, the most tickets ever sold on the platform in a single day. But millions were also left empty-handed as Ticketmaster said there was “insufficient remaining ticket inventory.”

