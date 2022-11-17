Indiana deputy’s gun discharges, shoots student in classroom

CLINTON, Ind. (AP) — Officials say an Indiana high school student was shot and wounded when a sheriff’s deputy’s gun accidentally discharged in a classroom as students were taking part in law enforcement vocational training. The South Vermillion High School student was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries after Thursday morning’s shooting. Dave Chapman, superintendent of the South Vermillion Community School Corp., says the student, a male senior, was grazed by the bullet. He says the shooting occurred in a popular vocational law enforcement class when a Vermillion County Sheriff’s deputy’s gun accidentally discharged. Indiana State Police say Deputy Tim DisPennett has 19 years of law enforcement experience.

