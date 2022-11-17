GM CEO Barra says electric vehicles to be profitable by 2025

General Motors expects its portfolio of electric vehicles to turn a profit in North America by 2025. That will come as it boosts battery and assembly plant capacity to build over 1 million EVs per year. CEO Mary Barra used the pledge to kick off the company’s investor day event Thursday in New York. She says the profit figure includes vehicle sales revenue, benefits from emissions tax credits, and revenue from software and parts sales. Further details were expected later in the event. Barra says the company’s EV portfolio appeals to a broader range of customers than the competition.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.