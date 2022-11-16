Youth hockey doctor charged in additional sex assault cases

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A doctor who police say has spent two decades providing medical assistance to youth hockey teams in Michigan and Minnesota faces 10 more charges of criminal sexual conduct after being accused by patients across Michigan. Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King said Wednesday that his department received 33 additional tips about urologist Dr. Zvi Levran following his initial October arrest. He says the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized the 10 additional charges in those cases. King says the tips came from local communities including Novi, Livonia, West Bloomfield and Redford. Levran’s attorney, Joe Lavigne, has entered not guilty pleas on his client’s behalf. Levran has been in custody since surrendering to police on Nov. 10.

