UVA cancels upcoming game in wake of shooting that killed 3

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia has canceled a home football game scheduled for Saturday in the wake of a shooting that left three players dead and another wounded. The school announced Wednesday it would not play the game against No. 23 Coastal Carolina. A former player is accused of opening fire Sunday night in a bus returning from a field trip, killing three team members and wounding a fourth, according to authorities.

