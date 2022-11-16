Prosecutors search home of Americans charged in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Guatemala say they have found more possible pre-Hispanic artifacts during a search of the home of an American couple facing charges of smuggling historical relics. Prosecution spokesman Juan Luis Pantaleón said several pieces were found at the home that may be seized as evidence in the case. The case involves two Americans, one a photographer and the other a connoisseur of Mayan folk art. Photographer and designer Stephanie Allison Jolluck was detained week after trying to fly out of Guatemala with two stone carvings were made between 600 and 900 A.D. Jolluck says she bought them at a market, believing they were souvenirs.

