Idaho police: No suspect in slaying of 4 college students

By REBECCA BOONE and NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in the college town of Moscow, Idaho, say they have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus. Police continue to believe the attack was targeted but have walked back a previous statement that there was no threat to the public. “Investigators are working to follow up on all the leads and identify a person of interest,” Moscow Police Chief James Fry said at a news conference. “We do not have a suspect at this time, and that individual is still out there. We cannot say that there is no threat to the community.”

