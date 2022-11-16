Homelessness: Oregon’s next governor focuses on vexing issue

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov.-elect Tina Kotek says solving homelessness in the state will be her top priority. Signs of the housing crisis are widespread: cluttered tent encampments in city parks, and along bike trails and sidewalks, as well as people living in parked recreational vehicles. State reports say that sky-high property prices and a shortage of 111,000 housing units in Oregon have exacerbated the situation. Kotek says that on her first day in office, she’ll issue an executive order to increase the production of affordable housing statewide. Homelessness, and the cost of living in cities like Portland, were major issues during the governor’s race.

