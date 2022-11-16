Foreign trip becomes victory lap for strengthened Biden

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden took an around-the-world victory lap after this month’s midterm election, where Democrats showed surprising strength in holding back Republicans. He visited Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia to push for stronger action on climate change, closer economic ties in Asia and greater condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He also managed a potential crisis over the Ukraine war when a missile landed in neighboring Poland, killing two people. While Donald Trump launched a comeback bid, Biden brushed it off. “At this critical moment,” he said, “no nation is better positioned to help build the future we want than the United States of America.”

By ZEKE MILLER and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press

