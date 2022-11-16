EXPLAINER: Why California has so many votes left to count

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Republican win in California on Wednesday has given the party control of the U.S. House. But just how much of an edge the GOP will hold in the chamber remains uncertain as California’s seemingly drawn-out vote count continues. The Associated Press has not yet called five races in California, though one is between two Democrats. In some of the races, ballots are coming in a trickle. That may be frustrating for candidates and anxious voters. But election officials say the process is designed to make it as easy as possible for people to vote and ensure every ballot is accurately counted.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.